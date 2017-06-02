The first ceramicist to win the Turner Prize , in 2003, Grayson Perry has long subverted established artistic forms, adorning pots and tapestries with scenes of child abuse, sadomasochism, and girls with penises popping from their dresses. “I’m a very traditional artist; that’s part of the recipe of my work,” says the provocateur, whose survey of recent work, “The Most Popular Art ­Exhibition Ever!” opens at the Serpentine Gallery in London’s Kensington Gardens next week, on June 8 (through September 10, 2017). “I seduce people with the traditional craftsmanship and sensory pleasure of my objects. And then by osmosis they might take in a bit of the ideas. I use a sort of guerrilla tactic to get my messages in.” The show’s title is “a kind of provocation,” he says, to explore what popularity means in art.

The 20-some works on view will touch on Brexit , the rise of populist politics, and, of course, masculinity and identity—themes that have fascinated Perry since childhood and were the subject of All Man , his recent acclaimed TV series. Included are The Battle of Britain , Perry’s tapestry of a divided nation, and Remain and Leave , two Brexit-related vases for which Perry crowd-sourced images online. He also plans to ride around Hyde Park wearing his signature dresses, and host a “bicycle fancy-dress parade,” in which the public will be invited to participate.

Perry, who is married to a woman and has a daughter, acknowledges that his alter ego, Claire, plays a vital role in his life. “It’s fortunate for me that my particular kink has proved useful as a kind of hood ornament on the limousine of my career,” he says with a laugh. “Claire crops up fairly regularly in my work because she’s a facet of my personality. I’m a man who likes putting on women’s clothes. But the one thing I’ve learned is that identity is always a negotiation. It’s co-created. You can say you’re something, but if people say, ‘No, you’re not,’ then you’ve got your work cut out for you.”

Watch W's most popular videos here: