Surprise: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Had a Baby

As the Kardashians famously demonstrated last year, it actually is possible for celebrities to have babies without documenting the whole of their pregnancy—the latest example of which would be Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach , who recently quietly gave birth to their first child without any prior indication that Gerwig was pregnant. Indeed, if the pair wasn't spotted walking around Manhattan with a stroller conspicuously covered by a blanket, prompting Page Six to reach out to their representatives, who confirmed the news on Wednesday, the world may have marched right along without learning of the news at all.

It's not so surprising that the couple decided to keep things low-key; neither has a presence on social media or a public-facing Instagram account, and have largely characterized their relationship, which began in 2011, as a professional one in the public eye. (Last year, when she spoke with the Guardian , Gerwig only referred to her partner with a formal "Baumbach" or "Noah Baumbach.")

Pinterest Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig at the 2017 IFP Gotham Awards in New York City in November 2017. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The 35-year-old actor-director and 49-year-old writer-director began dating a year after Gerwig starred opposite Ben Stiller in Baumbach's film Greenberg. Since then, Gerwig has gone on to star in Baumbach's unaired adaptation of Jonathan Franzen's novel The Corrections and his 2015 film Mistress America. (They also cowrote 2012's Frances Ha , which Baumbach directed; in 2018, Gerwig told the Guardian that she hopes they'll soon write another film together again.)

Baumbach has two children from his previous marriage to the actress Jennifer Jason Leigh, whom he married in 2005 and divorced in 2013. Their newborn is Gerwig's first child, though she's been spending quite a bit of time thinking about being a mom as of late, following her 2017 film Lady Bird , which centers around a mother-daughter relationship portrayed by Laurie Metcalf and Saoirse Ronan. (It also marked Gerwig's directorial debut and earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Director.) She and Baumbach have yet to share the baby's name, though if their firstborn ends up pulling a Lady Bird, that might not be of much relevance in the years to come.

