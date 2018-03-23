In her post-acting career as a health and wellness figurehead, Gwyneth Paltrow 's name has become synonymous with some of the bravest trends in that space. Cleansing is one of them, as the Goop founder has touted on her blog for years. These days, however, Paltrow's diet looks a lot different. In fact, while discussing her daily intake on the newly launched Goop podcast, Paltrow says she doesn't cleanse at all.

“I’m basically never cleansing," she says. "Only if I’m guinea pigging something for the website. Or, I try to do one good cleanse a year."

As for what she eats on any given day, Paltrow says, "On a normal day, I’ll have a smoothie for breakfast, and I have a pretty healthy lunch, with some protein and salad. And for dinner, I have whatever I want. But I do always try to avoid highly processed foods and high-fructose corn syrup.”

It's notable that Paltrow doesn't prescribe to cleansing herself, but, perhaps, not surprising considering all of the information that has come out about juice-based cleanses in recent years. As it turns out, juicing not only can change your complexion for the worse , it also pumps your body full of fruit sugars, aka fructose, and deprives you of the fibers that eating fruit provides. Plus, the juiced fruit piles up in landfills that leak methane into the environment, as The Daily Beast notes . Not to mention, as health and fitness guru Taryn Toomey recently explained to W , juice cleanses "feels like torture, and if you’re doing it for weight loss, of course you’re going to lose some weight. But you can get all of those nutrients from eating whole foods."

This isn't the first time Paltrow has spoken out against cleanses. Back in 2013, as the juice cleansing trend was at a peak, Paltrow wrote an op-ed about the dangers of them for The Telegraph , per NY Daily News , writing, "I've done juice cleanses in the past, and in my twenties I did the Master Cleanse, which left me hallucinating after 10 days... Be aware: a juice detox can crash your metabolism and lead to future weight gain."

