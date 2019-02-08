Everyone has their own favorite Instagram meme accounts. For a long time, pre-#FuckFuckJerry, Elliot Tebele’s Fuck Jerry was a popular one; so was the Fat Jewish, though he was similarly canceled. Gwyneth Paltrow , out-of-control skier and actress, is a big fan of the account @crazybitchprobs_. That is, at least, judging by her regular habit of dropping into the comments section of their posts, as documented on Comments By Celebs.

“Preach,” she wrote last month in response to a screen cap of a tweet reading, “I wanted to die after my ex left me but than [sic] I found somebody that tied me up and stuck their thumb in my ass. Life is about growth.” She also follows Man Repeller Leandra Medine, it seems: The blogger posted an old tabloid cover depicting Brad Pitt looking like each of his girlfriends, Paltrow included, with a title reading, “Brad: The man who likes to look like his girlfriend.” Paltrow responded, “Or we like to look like him, let’s face it.”

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Paltrow’s occasional, salty comments culminated in a recent remark on another @crazybitchprobs_ post, an image of an old woman in a pink silk nightgown: “I was wondering where my Oscar dress went…” she wrote. This was the last straw for one follower: “these comments from gwyn are fake as f--k,” @goldiehawnsolo wrote. “feel bad for poor millennial that ghost writes them. hope they are getting paid well or some goop credit.”

Loading View on Instagram

The writer is certainly getting paid well, almost certainly in Goop credit, because despite appearances, the writer is really Gwyneth Paltrow herself: “sit on it I write all this dumb stuff myself you jackass what else do moms do in the bath with a glass of wine,” she replied. Punctuating her comment, she left an eye-roll emoji.

So there you have it: Gwyneth Paltrow comments on meme accounts in the bathtub with a glass of wine. Take this as confirmation not only that the actress is really the one behind her sometimes-erratic social media presence (at least, in the comments; her main feed is all polish), but also as confirmation that she is an authentic Instagram mom.