Almost a month after a doctor named Terry Sanderson filed a lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow for "skiing out of control" that allegedly resulted in his "serious brain injuries," the Goop head is firing back. Paltrow claims that, actually, she is the victim and, accordingly, she has filed a countersuit against Sanderson for a symbolic $1 in damages, taking a page out of Taylor Swift's playbook .

Paltrow filed the lawsuit today, according to Us Weekly , which obtained the contents of it. In her lawsuit, Paltrow states that she “remembers what happened very clearly.” Apparently, it was Sanderson who crashed into her, derailing the rest of her day on the slopes. “[Paltrow] was enjoying skiing with her family on vacation in Utah, when Plaintiff — who was uphill from Ms. Paltrow — plowed into her back,” the lawsuit states. “She sustained a full ‘body blow.’ Ms. Paltrow was angry with Plaintiff, and said so. Plaintiff apologized. She was shaken and upset, and quit skiing for the day even though it was still morning.”

After the incident, which happened in Deer Valley, Utah back in February of 2016, Paltrow allegedly received an apology from Sanderson who she claims had “told his doctor about one year earlier that he was blind in his right eye” and that “his vision in his left eye was decreasing.”

What's more is that Paltrow is debunking the idea that Sanderson sustained "serious brain injuries" from the collision. “Plaintiff’s doctor conducted neuropsychological testing that did not demonstrate any deficits in his cognitive functioning,” states the lawsuit. “Plaintiff’s friend, who was skiing with Plaintiff, said that in his interactions with Plaintiff since the collision, Plaintiff acted the same mentally as before the collision.”

According to Sanderson's own lawsuit, “Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control and hit the back of Terry Sanderson, another skier, who was downhill, knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries. Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured.” It will be interesting to see if the case actually makes it to court.