After reports surfaced this weekend of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's wedding , the actress and Goop founder has appeared to confirm the news herself with a romantic Instagram post posted on Sunday. The photo is a close-up of their left hands, with the bride's clasped on top of the groom's, showing off their matching wedding bands. It looks like Paltrow wanted the elegant rings—thin and gold, with no stones or other embellishments—to speak for themselves, because she left out a caption.

The minimalist bands are definitely a huge change in style from Paltrow's engagement ring, a gift from Falchuk that she revealed in January was a massive sapphire held in place by a band of diamonds. (They announced their engagement with a cover story on Goop , as well as a photoshoot inside that showed off the sizable gem.) Knowing Paltrow's laid-back, Goop -directing aesthetic, as well as her simple-but-chic taste in jewelry , it wouldn't be too surprising if she turned out to be the one in charge of the rings this time around.

But while the rings may look low-key, the wedding itself was anything but. According to People , the pair reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony at their house in the Hamptons on Saturday that was studded with celebrities. According to People , Steven Spielberg, Cameron Diaz, Diaz's husband, Benji Madden, and Robert Downey Jr. were among the guests, as was Jerry Seinfeld, who reportedly hosted the couple's rehearsal dinner on Friday night. Congratulations, Gwyneth and Brad!