There are plenty of theories circulating about why Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus decided to part ways . Of course, no one knows for sure, especially not some random Twitter user who decided to pin the breakup on Cyrus’ bisexuality.

Shortly after the couple officially announced their split, Cyrus was photographed in Italy locking lips with Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter. One Twitter user presumably saw the photos, and tweeted, “#MileyCyrus splitting and allegedly cheating on Liam with a woman confirms that you shouldn't date bi people. Not offensive, just true. Bi is greedy and never satisfied."

While we don’t need a pop star to point out the sheer idiocy of the tweet, Halsey decided to do it anyways. “Doesn't surprise me that ur saying this and ur page has u crying about Brie Larson too! Stop being afraid of women who aren't afraid to do what pleases them and not other people :-),” she responded.

Cyrus and Hemsworth officially announced their split over the weekend, after less than a year of marriage. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” their rep said in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

While Cyrus’ sexuality is no one’s business but her own, she has been open in the past about her attraction to women and how it played into her relationship wit Hemsworth. “I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women," Cyrus told Elle . "People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f--king good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word."

