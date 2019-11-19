Harry Styles has taken to Twitter to unveil the full track list for his highly-anticipated upcoming album, Fine Line, which drops on December 13th. It includes his latest single, “Lights Up,” and “Watermelon Sugar,” a track he debuted over the weekend while hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live (Sara Lee has yet to come out with a watermelon sugar-infused baked good, though perhaps they should look into it). In a recent cover story for Rolling Stone , Styles said that the new record is “all about having sex and feeling sad.” A profound distillation of the human condition!

The album, Styles’s second full-length solo LP, drops on December 13th. Other songs feature titles like “Golden,” "Adore You,” "Canyon Moon" (the man loves a 1960s Laurel Canyon vibe), and "To Be So Lonely.” There’s a song called “She”–Styles’s former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik also has a track under the same title, albeit with an alternative spelling –and one called "Treat People With Kindness,” a motto with symbolic importance to the star. During his last tour, Styles sold merchandise emblazoned with the phrase, as well as an acronym, TPWK, and the proceeds were donated to various charities around the world.

TPWK also factored into a campaign Styles launched on Mental Health Awareness Day. His team launched a website called "Do You Know Who You Are?,” in which fans were encouraged to type in their full names and find out. They were then sent compliments from Styles, with TPWK included as a signature.

In response to mounting anticipation from fans, Styles has added five new shows to the North American leg of his tour, called Love On . He’s incorporated additional stops in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Orlando, and Los Angeles. King Princess will serve as his opener for European shows, Jenny Lewis will take over in the United States, and he’ll feature 19-year-old reggae artist Koffee for the final shows in Mexico. Get your Ticketmaster push notifications now!