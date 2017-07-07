Dunkirk is one of the most anticipated movies of the summer. It's the latest from Christopher Nolan, a populist auteur at the top of his game, the rare blockbuster that has shun overuse of CGI in favor of practical effects, an ambitious embrace of film formats both old and new, and a possible Oscars contender.

It is also, and perhaps most importantly for a certain crowd, the acting debut of Harry Styles. Now, new trailers for the World War II blockbuster released this week show the former One Direction singer actually speaking.

In past trailers for the epic film , Styles can be seen sitting dramatically on a beach, swimming in the ocean, and, oh yeah, possibly drowning. But now, for the first time, we see Styles (or "Alex," as he's listed in the IMDB credits ) talking to other characters in two brand new scenes.

The film also features some big Hollywood stars, including Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh, and Mark Rylance, who have been quite, ahem, candid about the press focus on Harry's role in the film . Warner Brothers has been relatively vague on the exact size and nature of Harry's role, but judging by the amount of screen time he's getting in these trailers, it's probably a safe bet that we will be blessed with plenty of Harry come July 21, when Dunkirk hits theaters.

Earlier this year, director Christopher Nolan discussed his decision to cast the former One Direction singer in the film. "When we put the cast together, we had some established names.... But for the guys on the beach, we really wanted young unknowns. He’s not that unknown, but he’d never done anything as an actor before. So he auditioned. I auditioned literally thousands of young men with different combinations of young men. And he had it."

And these two new clips certainly prove that: Harry, you've got that one thing . But we already knew that, didn't we?

For the full trailers, watch below:

Related: How Harry Styles Transformed His Wardrobe From Average Teenager to Risk-Taking Solo Artist

See What's Trending in W Video: