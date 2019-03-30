Move over Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper , there's a new weird-energy musical duo. Stevie Nicks was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame for a second time Friday, and she got a major assist from none other than Harry Styles .

Nicks, who was previously inducted in 1998 for her work with Fleetwood Mac, helped kick off the festivities with a rollicking performance of her hit songs “Stand Back” and “Leather and Lace.” The absence of Nicks's collaborator, Tom Petty, was noticeable, until Nick invited Styles to the stage to fill in for the late singer. Styles dutifully performed Petty’s part in the 1961 classic “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” And he wasn’t done there.

When it came time for Nicks’ induction, Styles returned to the stage and delivered a speech befitting of the rock goddess. “She is more than a role model—she’s a beacon to all of us,” he said, according to USA Today . “Whenever you hear her voice, life gets a little bit better. When she sings, the world is hers, and it is yours.”

He then called Nicks “everything you ever wanted in a lady, in a lover and in a friend.” and revealed that "Dreams" was the first song he ever knew the words to, even before he knew what the words meant. “I thought it was a song about the weather. But I knew it was a beautiful song about the weather,” Styles said.

But before you start shipping Styles and Nicks, we should probably bring you back down to earth for a second. Styles made sure to let everyone know that despite him saying she's the ultimate “lover,“ these two are just friends. “If you’re lucky enough to know her, she’s always there for you,“ Styles added. “She knows what you need, advice, a little wisdom, a blouse, a shawl. She’s got you covered. Her songs make you ache, feel on top of the world, make you want to dance, and usually all three at the same time. She’s responsible for more running mascara—including my own— han all the bad dates in history combined. That is true Stevie.“

As for Nicks, she proved that she clearly needs a boy band refresher course when she revealed that she thought Styles was in NSYNC. Never change, Stevie.

