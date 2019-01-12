Harry Style’s single life was very short lived. Less than a year after splitting up with former girlfriend, Camille Rowe , the 24-year-old singer is reportedly back off the market. According to the Daily Mail , Styles is romancing Japanese-American model Kiko Mizuhara.

While the pair have yet to be photographed in the same room together, (which means their relationship still isn’t Internet-official, let alone actually official), the Daily Mail points out that they did just start following each other on Instagram. That, coupled with Styles’ reported recent trips to Tokyo to visit Mizuhara, definitely adds fuel to the fire.

Not much is known about Styles’ rumored love interest, at least when compared to former Styles flames like Kendall Jenner. Though she was born in Dallas, Texas, Mizuhara moved to the Japan when she was just a child. She’s since built a successful modelling career, having appeared on the covers of Vogue , GQ and Harper’s Bazaar , Hollywood Life reports .

Styles meanwhile, has been known to have a special place in his heart for models. Prior to dating Rowe, he was linked to Jenner . That relationship made headlines recently, after Jenner posted a love letter on Instagram last December, which was presumably written by a former flame.

"Dear Kendall," the note began. "We may be miles apart but my love for you grows stronger & stronger by the minute. My innermost feeling is of pure love for you.” Rumor had it that Styles was the mystery man behind the letter, though that was never confirmed. “Right now this separation is killing me, but in my heart I know that nothing could come close to separating us,” it read. “We are united into one forever, body & soul and I want you to know that I love you from the deepest part of my heart." In the end, it turned out to be from photographer duo Mert and Marcus.

Nonetheless, we'll be keeping an eye on Mizuhara’s Instagram just in case any similar prose pops up in the near future.