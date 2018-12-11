In the age of social media, there is such a thing as being too available. While the rest of her siblings' lives are open books, Kendall Jenner has managed to go about life with a little more mystery. Because no one can seemingly figure out the details of her personal life from afar, and the fact that distractions like these are welcomed in a news cycle that can often feel like too much to bear, many of Jenner's followers have become self-appointed detectives. Now, Jenner has fed those "detectives" an actual case to solve: Who wrote the love letter she posted to Instagram?

The model shared the note in question to her Instagram yesterday, blacking out the name of the sender. In the photo, you can latch onto every word of the love letter, which was clearly written by someone who has spent much time in the romance section of a library. "Dear Kendall," the note begins. "We may be miles apart but my love for you grows stronger & stronger by the minute. My innermost feeling is of pure love for you."

It gets even more impassioned from there. "I will love you until death separates us," writes Jenner's admirer, before revealing that their physical distance motivated the love letter. "Right now this separation is killing me, but in my heart I know that nothing could come close to separating us. We are united into one forever, body & soul and I want you to know that I love you from the deepest part of my heart."

Just judging based off those words, the writer behind the note seems to have a certain intensity. Putting that key clue aside for a moment, let's lay out the contenders: Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers basketball player Jenner has been public about seeing ; Anwar Hadid, the brother of Gigi and Bella who Jenner "secretly" made out with in June; and her ex, Harry Styles, who is both a romantic and a writer.

Let's start with Styles. While the former One Directioner definitely has the skill set to write such a note, would he send it to Jenner? The pair were last linked together in 2016 after potentially rekindling their romance on a vacation together to Anguilla. Prior to that, they dated in 2013. One more piece of evidence in favor of Styles? He reportedly broke up with his girlfriend of one year in July. But, because nothing is ever forgotten on the Internet, a sample of Styles' writing is readily available and the i s and t s are noticeably inconsistent.

It would also be a giant curveball if Jenner and Styles were magically back together when she has been spending her time with Simmons—and, to a lesser extent, visibly, Hadid. So how about Simmons? Considering how frequently the pair are seen together, he's the most obvious choice. But a sample of his handwriting is even less convincing than Styles's.

The first rule of being a detective—according to all the detective TV episodes this writer has amassed in her lifetime—is to avoid making any assumptions. That aside, Hadid's writing is all over this. Literally, the you s are the same, as a sample of his writing shows. This is a big clue.

Even more evidentiary is the fact that the writing sample was shared as Hadid publicly mourned Jenner going out on a date with Simmons in the wake of the pair sporting identical hickeys (lol) during Fashion Week after they were seen at the same Chrome Hearts party. When Hadid shared the makeshift tattoos on two arms (with one wearing a Chrome Hearts bracelet, so make of that what you will), he also posted the note, "I wonder if I could be as deeply loved." One more piece of evidence? After Jenner posted her note from an admirer, Hadid took to Instagram stories to write, "Product of bleeding... I only have to feel this for a little longer," which could be taken as a reference to Jenner's travels (she's currently in London) soon coming to an end. "But baby even his real shit is fake," he added, a dig perhaps at Simmons. So, until we know for sure (if we ever do because it's Jenner) you can deduce what you 'd like.