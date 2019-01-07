On the night when 2018 television (and film) was being celebrated, HBO gave a sneak peek of their programming for 2019, including Big Little Lies , season two. During the middle of the Golden Globes, the network released the a jam-packed trailer, including a few marvelous second of the followup to the once-limited series based on Liane Moriarty's book of the same title. And, things look messier than ever for Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Renata and Bonnie.

The clip begins with a heated exchange between Reese Witherspoon and Meryl Streep, who came on the second season to play Alexander Skarsgård's character Perry's mother, Mary Louise. "I want to know what happened that night," Streep demands to Witherspoon (a scene that may or may not be leading up to those viral photos of Witherspoon chucking an ice cream cone at Streep on set). Clearly, her detective sensibility is not welcome — after all, Witherspoon's character was present when Bonnie ended up pushing Perry down a flight of steps while defending the rest of the moms from him, resulting in his death . (Though Skarsgård isn't totally out of the picture this season, as he revealed last fall that he was indeed on set.)

There's then a flashback to the group taking a lineup photo after being brought into the police station, where the ladies are all still in their Audrey Hepburn outfits. About this — don't the police usually ask witnesses to identify suspects while surrounded by random people who fit the description? Would the ladies really take a lineup photo together? Does it really matter? Well, no. Logistics aren't exactly part of Big Little Lies ' charm.

While HBO didn't release the upcoming premiere date for Big Little Lies season two, Nicole Kidman did give an update this past New Year's Eve. When asked about specifics, she told Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, "June, I think. We're looking at June." "We're still in the midst of editing it, but, um, thanks for asking 'cuz we’re glad that people are excited about it,” she said.

No doubt. The next iteration of the show will be directed by Andrea Arnold, who is replacing Jean-Marc Vallée. As Witherspoon recently teased, "Making the second season even more exciting than the last (I can’t wait for y’all to see it!!)"