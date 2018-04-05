As if there could be any more excitement for the second season of HBO's Big Little Lies , the first glance at Meryl Streep 's role has just arrived. Nicole Kidman shared a photo of the iconic actress in character, and, to no one's surprise, she's fitting right in.

"First day on the set with Meryl and 'my' darling boys! #BigLittleLies," Kidman wrote in the caption of the photo on Instagram, which is yet another reminder of the family vibes on the set of the beloved show. Streep, who plays Kidman's character Celeste Wright's mother-in-law, Mary Louise Wright, looks like a natural in the role of grandmother to the twin boys, played by Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti. While the Wright family appears to be upbeat in the photo, the tone on the show will be much more somber. It's already been revealed that Streep's character is "concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren following her son Perry's death and on the hunt for answers."

Loading View on Instagram

Helmed by Andrea Arnold, the second season will be based on a new story (which has not been released) that Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty wrote to follow up the novel. David E. Kelley is returning to handle the script. Meanwhile it's unknown if the Wright family patriarch, Perry, played by Alexander Skarsgård, will be returning, whether as injured from Bonnie's push or reappearing in flashbacks. "I don't even know if I'm really dead or not. I feel okay right now, but we'll see," the actor told People .

Loading View on Instagram

As for Mary Louise Wright, the character was penned explicitly for Streep. "[The role] was written for her and we wanted her," Kidman has said . "Reese [Witherspoon] and I were just [thinking], 'She would be so amazing in the role!'" It took a bit of convincing to get her, though. "We didn't think we'd get her," Kidman has said. "We're determined to give [Streep] an extraordinary experience. She's had a lot of experiences, so we just want to make it fun for her and vibrant and exciting." Mission accomplished, judging by Streep's face in the first photo of her on the set.

There is not yet a release date for the second season, though HBO's president of programming Casey Bloys told Vulture that it won't air until at least 2019.

Related: The Big Little Lies Cast Remains Very Committed to Their Group Text