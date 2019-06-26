Get ready for some epic banter between the judges on Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn's new show, Making the Cut . Today it was announced that the Project Runway -inspired Amazon Prime series will feature Naomi Campbell , Nicole Richie , Carine Roitfeld and CFDA award winner Joseph Altuzarra on the panel.

The supermodel announced that she's joining the upcoming show, on Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself and the other three judges, along with the caption, "I’m looking forward to joining these iconic judges on #MakingTheCut coming 2020 @amazonprimevideo !! ♥️"

This isn't the first time Campbell has judged a fashion show. Back in 2012, she signed onto The Face alongside Coco Rocha and Karolína Kurková. At the time, she opened up about her judging approach, telling OK! , "I'm definitely sergeant major! I'm the mentor that is tough love. I tell them when things are not right and I don't believe you should sugar-coat anything. I want these girls to have as much understanding and authenticity from myself as what's going to be out there in the real world of modeling. But I do give praise to my girls too."

Loading View on Instagram

Making the Cut comes in the wake of Klum and Gunn's retirement from Project Runway after 16 seasons. Even though the show is continuing on without them, with Karlie Kloss replacing Klum and Christian Siriano replacing Gunn, the pair's new series will be quite similar. In Making the Cut , which does not yet have a premiere date, designers will compete against each other in fashion challenges where they are judged.

When Gunn left Project Runway , he hinted at this new endeavor, saying in a statement, “I am grateful to Project Runway for putting me on a path I never, in my wildest dreams, thought my career would take me! I am so proud to have been a part of the groundbreaking process that showcased talented young designers as never before. Most importantly, I am indebted to our incredible fans, they are the heart and soul of what we do, and continue to inspire us to raise the bar in this arena. I’m excited for them to see what’s next, as I partner with Amazon and Heidi Klum on our next great ‘fashion’ adventure.”