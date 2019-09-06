Dame Helen Mirren is coming to HBO. The first trailer for the network’s upcoming limited series Catherine the Great was released on Friday, and it features Mirren as the notorious Russian Empress, who ruled for almost half of the 18th century.

Based on the steamy first trailer, which features Mirren in pure queen mode, HBO pulled out all the stops for the opulent period drama, which was apparently set into motion when Mirren herself said in an interview that she’d one day like to play the monarch.

Via Deadline , the show will follow Catherine “towards the end of her reign during her passionate affair with Grigory Potemkin (Jason Clarke).” The official description also promises “scandal, intrigue and immense conflict,” as Catherone and Grigory “develop a unique and devoted relationship, overcoming their adversaries and together serving as the architects of modern-day Russia through a series of liberalizing reforms.”

The trailer also indicated that this version of Catherine will be extremely sexed up, just like the real-life version (we weren’t there, but we’ve heard things.) That should suit Mirren just fine.

Catherine The Great premieres October 21 on HBO. Watch the trailer below.

