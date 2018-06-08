Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma have some exciting news. On Friday, the pair announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child together (just one day after Duff's older sister Haylie welcomed her second child ).

"Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!🤰🏼👶🏼🎀" Duff captioned the photo, in which she showed off her baby bump . "We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins," the musician wrote in his own post of the same photo, which appears to have been taken at the bowling birthday party Duff threw for him last weekend.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

This will be the second child for Duff, who shares 6-year-old son Luca Cruz with ex-husband Mike Comrie. Duff and Koma first started dating in late 2016, made their red carpet debut as a couple in early 2017 , and have split and then reconciled twice since then. Most recently, reports surfaced that the pair had gotten back together in October 2017; Duff confirmed the news in December, saying, "Timing is such a big deal…Third time's a charm!" during an appearance on The Talk .

Her sentiments have since been proven correct several times over: Earlier this week, just a few days before she and Koma made their big announcement, Duff told E! News that her boyfriend had officially gotten her mom's seal of approval. "My mom was at Matt's birthday and she was like, 'I just love him. I love him so much. He's the best.' I'm like, 'I'm here. I exist, you know? You're always on my side!' She's such a traitor!" Duff joked.

Watch: 11 Celebrity Babies Born in 2018