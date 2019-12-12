A holiday gift guide 2019 edition. You've no doubt seen a bunch, but here's W 's unique take.

Thanks to a late-in-the-month Thanksgiving, the holiday shopping crunch feels particularly tight this year.

But W 's editors have no shortage of eleventh hour excellent gift ideas , whether you need something for a finicky teen, the hostess who seems to have everything, your workout buddy or an acquaintance who has been working over-overtime.

From the fun and practical to the purely luxurious, browse through our holiday gift guide for 2019, here!

Gucci A Kiss From A Violet Perfume Oil, $420, Gucci.com

Delicately scented with violet, iris and musk, this luxe perfumed oil from Gucci is perfect for any hard-working friend in need of rest and relaxation.

HVISK Pocket Bag, $95, Lisasaysgah.com

Bright and kooky but still sophisticated, this purse would be great for the precocious, fashion-obsessed teen in your life.

Anita Ko 18-karat rose gold diamond earring, $3,675, Net-a-porter.com

With diamond strands that dangle in front of and behind the lobe, this single earring is an unexpected take on the traditional chandelier style.

Byredo Chai Candle , $85, Byredo.com

Sure, giving someone a candle has become something of a cliché. But anything Byredo makes always feels luxurious, and this spicy, tea-infused scent is destined to become a holiday classic.

Maison Bonnet Colbert Frames, Price upon request, Maisonbonnet.com

For the mom who needs to upgrade her reading glasses, try these chic, sleek frames from Maison Bonnet, which has been crafting timeless pieces since 1930.

Chen and Kai Leg Bowl, $135, comingsoonnewyork.com

A strange (though charming) bowl for the design enthusiast in your life, complete with tiny removable slides.

Diane Kordas Triple 18-karat rose gold, sapphire and diamond ring, $2645, Net-a-porter.com

With a dangling sapphire, textured rose gold and a sprinkling of diamonds, this triple ring creates the effect of a mixed stack. Effortless.

Chez Dede Plates, $200, Chezdede.com

Illustrated by Andrea Ferolla, this pair of playful and elegant ceramic plates are perfect for that couple who always seem to be cooking dinner at home.

Vitruvi Terracotta Stone Diffuser, $119, Vitruvi.com

Who doesn’t enjoy walking into a room that feels like a spa?

Coach Rivington Belt Bag, $295, Coach.com

We love a belt bag. Made of soft but sturdy pebbled leather printed with Coach’s classic horse and carriage motif, this is an excellent high fashion take.

Graff Threads Pendant, $8,500, Graff.com

An artistic, geometric upgrade on the classic diamond pendant—ideal for someone who’s craving something non-boring for everyday wear.

Kinto Day Off Tumbler, $37.50, Kinto-usa.com

For the friend who’s always thirsty, this design-y watter bottle from Kinto is an easy way to encourage a healthy and hydrated new year.

Grown Alchemist Limited Edition Hand Cream Trio, $62, Grownalchemist.com

This trio of hand creams from Grown Alchemist is a great stocking stuffer to keep dry winter skin at bay.

Zojora Napkins, $65 for 6, Landofbelle.com

Hand sewn from Indian block printed cotton, these napkins might be a nice idea for a worldly hostess.

Atelier Bomba Hat, $190, Atelierbomba.com

Roman favorite Atelier Bomba just launched a website with a limited run of very gift-able pieces. Our favorite: this cozy “knight” hat, inspired by old suits of armor.

Adam Selman Sport Core Cami and High Rise Legging, $115 & $135, Bandier.com

Give your go-to workout partner the gift of motivation this season. Nothing says "new year, new you" like a workout set.

L’heure du Diamant Small Vintage Watch, $55,200, Chopard.com

For an extra luxe gift, this stunning Chopard watch is truly a knockout.

Luiny Shell Earrings, $42.50 each, Luiny.com

These romantic, kitschy-chic earrings are a unique take on the shell jewelry trend. An outfit maker.

Kule Jacket, $278, Kule.com

For the friend who stays in her workout clothes all weekend, this punchy, water-resistant jacket is a decadent version of a practical staple.

Plant People CBD Trio, $50, Plantpeople.com

Come January 1, pretty much everyone could use a little help calming down. These tiny vials of CBD tincture will slip into even the most packed toiletry kit—optimal for airplane travel.

Equipment Oriana silk crepe de chine shirt, $230, Net-a-porter.com

For those impossible-to-shop-for friends and family members, you can’t go wrong with a timeless silk blouse.

The Row Ginza Flip Flops, $790, Net-a-porter.com

Perfect for the jet-setter who hops on a plane and heads south as soon as the temperature drops, these slides from The Row are chic and understated. Call them the house special.