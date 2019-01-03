The government may be shut down, but the House of Representatives was hard at work today welcoming a historic freshman class to their half of the 116th United States Congress. Not only have Democrats taken back the house after two years of complete Republican control in Washington, D.C., but it will also be the first time more than 100 women have served in the body. Fittingly, Nancy Pelosi was re-elected as Speaker of the House, remaining the only woman in history to hold the position, and only the seventh to serve two non-consecutive terms.

"I am particularly proud to be the woman Speaker of the House of this Congress, which marks the 100th year of women winning the right to vote. And that we all have the ability and the privilege to serve with more than 100 women in the House of Representatives—the highest number in history," said Pelosi.

The class also sees the election of America's first indigenous women, the first two Muslim women, as well as both the largest black and latino caucuses in history. Here, the standout moments from their first day.

The variety of tomes used for the swearings underscores the diversity of the new members of House.

Alexandria Ocasio-Ortez wore white in what many see as a nod to the suffragette movement.

Deb Holland wore a traditional Pueblo dress and hugged Sharice Davids, her partner, in making history as the first indigenous woman to serve in the House.

Rashida Tlaib wore a traditional Palestinian thobe (and her sons dabbed after her first vote).

Hillary Clinton, of course, commemorated the moment.

Oh, and Nancy Pelosi got her gavel.

And Paul Ryan's name plaque was removed, and Pelosi's installed.

This all happened hours after she told The Today Show she believed that, legally, Trump could be indicted while still in office.

