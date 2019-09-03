Over the weekend Hurricane Dorian developed into the 12th most intense Atlantic Hurricane in recorded history, and when it hit the Bahamas on Sunday, it tied a record held by the "Labor Day" hurricane of 1935 for the highest windspeed at landfall. It's 185 mph winds were 60 mphs stronger than Katrina's when it hit Louisiana in 2005. The eye of the storm passed between the towns of Treasure Cay and Marsh Harbor in the Abaco Islands before making its way toward Grand Bahama and hovered over the island for much of Monday.

The full extent of the damage is not yet known, but the storms left affected areas flooded, demolished homes, and ripped apart marinas. According to CBS Miami , one radio station says on it received more than 2000 distress calls, including a report of a grandmother cutting a hole in her roof to help her six grandchildren escape the flooding.

“We are in the midst of a historic tragedy,” said Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis. “The devastation is unprecedented and extensive.”

Several groups have begun to coordinate first responder relief efforts as well as to help coordinate the rebuilding ahead. Many are headquartered in Miami, a city less than an hour away by plane from the affected area and home to the largest population of Bahamian Americans in the country, and they're accepting both donations of money and goods. International organizations have also set up relief funds as well. Here, a list of organizations you can support.

World Central Kitchen : Organized by celebrity chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen provided food for those affected by Hurricane Maria, Hurricane Harvey, and the California wild fires, and is preparing to do the same for victims of Hurricane Dorian. Chef Andrés is already on the ground.

Heart to Heart International : This non-profit, which specializes in providing health services access in underprivileged communities, already deployed a team ahead of the storm, and is looking to continue its work during recovery.

Good 360 : The disaster recovery non-profit is requesting donations of needed goods from corporations and individuals.

The Bahamas Relief Fund of Miami Smile : The non-profit, which serves meals to those in need in the Southeast, is already on the ground and accepting donations.

__International Medical Corps : The group plans to provide emergency medical care on the islands.

Team Rubicon Disaster Response : Organized by vets and former first responders, the group aims to help by sending volunteers, already in place, to help clear debris and rebuild.