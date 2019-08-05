One of the most anticipated shows of the summer just got a creepy new trailer. With just under two weeks before the return of Netflix’s macabre serial killer saga Mindhunter , the new clip hints that season two of the show will primarily focus on the Atlanta child murders, in which 28 people were killed in the city between 1978 and 1981.

Once again, Jonathan Groff as FBI agent Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as agent Bill Trench, and Anna Torv as Dr. Wendy Carr, will be at the center of the murders, as they try to better understand what makes mass killers tick.

The trailer also teases the arrival of Charles Manson, who Ford exclaims he wants to meet “more than anything.” While we don’t actually get a glimpse of Manson in the 90-second spot, we are warned by Cameron Britton’s Ed Kemper that he doesn’t like being stared at, and that he’s “small, like, really small.”

We do know from a previous teaser (and from IMDB), that Manson will be played by Damon Herriman, who also played him in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood . During a recent interview with Film Comment’s Back to One podcast, Herriman revealed that he and Tarantino rarely spoke about his previous performance as Manson.

“He knew that I’d done it. It would have been weird to keep that a secret,” Herriman said. “But it didn’t come up much. He said at one point while we were shooting, ‘You’ve done Fincher’s thing already?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, it was a couple weeks ago.’ He said, ‘Cool, how’d that go?’ I said, ‘Great.’ He didn’t ask about any of it other than that. He certainly didn’t say he wanted me to do something different. There was enough already that I found different about him, and I looked different.”

The “Fincher” Merriman is referring to is, of course, David Fincher, who will once again executive produce the season and will direct a handful of episodes. The second season of Mindhunter drops August 16 on Netflix. Watch the new trailer below.

