*“I take pleasure in my transformations. I look quiet and consistent, but few know how many women there are in me.”—Anaïs Nin

Keeping it Quiet, Even Your Breakup

Showmances

Twitter seems convinced that a relatively new coupling of two stars in their early 20s is nothing more than a showmance. That unnamed pair certainly have become quite public in a very short amount of time, with their summer fling so far amounting to a PDA tour of North America. It's one even more conspicuous than Justin and Hailey Bieber’s nonstop make out marathon last year. Intentionally or not, they certainly seem to have done more marketing for gossip items about them than they have for their joint single. Whatever. Let the kids have some fun. There are too many more serious conspiracy theories floating around to deal with. Of course, celebrity relationships don’t always have to be quite so public. Take Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, for example. Everyone thinks the pair have been dating since 2014 (or was it 2013?), but they kept things awfully silent for an awfully long time. Indeed, it wasn’t until earlier this year that they started showing up at the same events together, even if they never walked a red carpet hand in hand. But just like that, the relationship is over. Or at least we assume so. Several gossip items seemed to confirm that it was dunzo for the pair , but you can never know for sure. It’s not like either party is going to rush to confirm or deny it anytime soon.

Nicole Kidman’s Wigs

Natural Appearances

RuPaul knows wigs, and the only wigs she likes to talk about more than her own are Nicole Kidman’s. ”Kidman never wears her own hair when she appears on film,” the drag queen wrote in 2005. ”She always wears the finest human hair lace-front wigs money can buy. The pieces are always flawless.” At the time, Kidman’s publicist clarified to Entertainment Weekly that the actress didn’t always wear wigs in her films. We’re not sure that’s true these days. There were Celeste’s bangs in Big Little Lies, the proper Christian wife number in Beautiful Boy, and the grizzled lady cop one in Destroyer. Thanks to the trailer , we’ve already seen her wig work in The Goldfinch, and yesterday we got the first peek of her next onscreen hairpiece, and it’s a doozy. Kidman will star alongside Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie in the ripped-from-the-headlines film Bombshell, about the sexual harassment scandal at Fox News. Kidman will play the real-life former Fox & Friends personality Gretchen Carlson, who always sported a blonde helmet of hair on air. Kidman’s wig doesn’t disappoint in the just-released trailer . Of course, her transformation isn’t the biggest in the film. Theron dons prosthetics to play Megyn Kelly in the film, and she looks so much like Kelly that it’s eerie (or does she look more like Elizabeth Banks as Megyn Kelly? Whatever the case, she looks nearly unrecognizable). Robbie, however, plays a composite character created for the film, so she just ends up looking like herself. Which is hardly a bad thing.

Kirsten Dunst Takes Florida

Gerard Butler Falls Down

The king of the movie theater this weekend? Adam Brody, potentially. The OC alum stars with Samara Weaving in Ready or Not, which one might be quick to write off as a dumb horror movie released in the dregs of August, but apparently it’s also a blood-soaked dark comedy. The type that has pertinent societal themes, but doesn’t hit you over the head with them. Weaving stars as a new bride who visits her husband’s wacky old-money family, only to realize they intend to hunt her like an animal. “ Ready or Not isn't a guilty pleasure; it's not a low-stakes horror-comedy,” writes GQ. “It's a lovingly crafted genre film with flawless performances and true care taken in every morbid, hilarious detail.” Your other wide-release choices are another sequel to Gerard Butler’s Fallen series (after Olympus and London previously fell, this time Angel Has Fallen, whatever that means) and a faith-based movie about cross-country called Overcomer. Limited release finds the debut of the Sundance hit Brittany Runs a Marathon, which stars the comedian Jillian Bell in a star-making turn as a woman who, well, decides to get fit and run a marathon.

Meanwhile, television this weekend belongs to Kirsten Dunst, through her new series, On Becoming a God in Central Florida. It was originally set up on YouTube back when the Google subsidiary had prestige streaming aspirations. The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos was attached. Then some funny things happened. Lanthimos dropped out. YouTube decided to ditch its highbrow dreams, and stick to the business it knows best (letting idiot 20-somethings be bad influences on your children and conspiracy theory videos). So, somewhat surprisingly, it wound up on Showtime. Don’t, however, take this as a sign of bad quality. While others dropped out, Kiki stuck with it, and we should always trust Kiki Dunst. It’s “such a clever, compelling, and thorough evisceration of American capitalism it’s shocking Elizabeth Warren isn’t listed as an executive producer,” writes IndieWire . As for what the oddly named series is actually about? Well, we’ve got you covered here .

Chadia Rodriguez

You ever wonder what it would be like if Italy had it’s own Cardi B ? Well, Chadia Rodriguez might be the answer. The bad-girl rapper of Arab descent has taken the country’s (sort of bizarre already) trap scene by storm. She’s certainly done it with some style, and it doesn’t hurt that her videos for songs like “Coca Cola” and “Bitch 2.0” look like fantasy sequences from Euphoria.