This week, the party scene continued to heat up in the South of France, as Hollywood and the fashion set alike celebrated the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. While the week's biggest draw was the annual amfAR Gala, several other fancy affairs acted as unofficial pre-parties in the days leading up to the big shindig. L'Oreal hosted a "Cinema Club" soiree, bringing out Irina Shayk, Eva Longoria, Lara Stone, and Doutzen Kroes, among others, while Persol celebrated its 100th anniversary with a private performance by Dionne Warwick. All the fun wasn't just in France, though. Back in New York, Valentino celebrated its Resort 2018 collection with a bash at the Top of the Standard. Here, a look at all of the parties you may have missed.

Supermodels Lara Stone and Doutzen Kroes struck a pose at the L’Oréal Paris Cinema Club.

At the L’Oréal Paris Cinema Club, held at the waterfront in Cannes, Eva Longoria and Olivier Rousteing got down to live music from the Naïve New Beaters.

Will Smith and Dionne Warwick joined forces at the Persol 100th Anniversary Celebration, where Warwick took to the stage.

Before taking the stage at the 2017 amfAR Cannes Gala, Rita Ora warmed up at the de Grisogono's Love On the Rocks party.

In non-Cannes film premieres, Brenton Thwaites, Javier Bardem, and Orlando Bloom attended the The Cinema Society with Rémy Martin & Frédérique Constant hosted affair for the latest Pirates of the Caribbean film in New York.

Blake Lively and Katie Holmes opted for bright hues, in Oscar de la Renta and Zac Posen respectively, at the 2017 ABT Spring Gala.

Rosario Dawson partied with Susanne Bartsch and Amanda Lepore at the New York Edition Hotel for the launch of Jeremy Kost's latest photography works, Like One of Your French Girls.

After the house's Resort 2018 show, Valentino hosted a party at the Top of the Standard, where Mary J. Blige performed.

Also in attendance, mingling with the high fashion crowd: The Chainsmokers.

