There are more than just a few clichéd ways people tend to get over a breakup. Some people cut their hair; others might rearrange their furniture. For Irina Shayk , though, the plan includes leaning all the way back into work, and she certainly means business.

Less than a week since People confirmed that the supermodel split from her boyfriend of four years, Bradley Cooper , she's already getting back into the swing of things with a major return to the runway for the first time since their split.

It seems that Shayk has decided that getting back to work will be her main zone of focus for now, rather than ruminating on the rumors that her breakup with Cooper had something to do with his A Star Is Born castmate, Lady Gaga . Shayk strutted down the catwalk at the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma 90th-anniversary show in Florence on Thursday night alongside fellow supermodels Joan Smalls and Bella Hadid , looking absolutely like the trio of scorned ladies you do not want to mess with if you ever cross their paths. For added fashion drama, the trio were wearing vintage Thierry Mugler.

Pinterest Estrop/Getty Images

Shayk's last appearance on the runway was at the Versace Fall/Winter 2019 show at Milan Fashion Week in February, but that was just two days before Cooper and Gaga performed "Shallow" a little too close for comfort at the Academy Awards and ignited rumors of a romance.

And if there were ever any doubt that Shayk was already on track to win this breakup, all one needs to do is take a quick peek at her Instagram , where she has been posting thirst traps probably intended to let us know she's doing just fine in the midst of dealing with an allegedly crumbling relationship, and magazine covers that serve as reminders of her early modeling days.

Related: Irina Shayk Continues Spending Her Post-Breakup Days Posting Stunning, Pantsless Instagrams