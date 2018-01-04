Michael Wolff has bad news for those who are just counting down the days until Donald Trump leaves — or is forcibly removed from — the Oval Office. According to an excerpt from Wolff's upcoming book about Trump's first tumultuous year as POTUS, Ivanka Trump is considering her own White House run.

In the excerpt from Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House that was published by New York magazine this week, Wolff, a political journalist who's spent the past year covering the presidency, wrote that Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, accepted their positions in her father's administration — as an adviser and senior adviser, respectively — in the hope that it would boost their political clout. "Balancing risk against reward, both Jared and Ivanka decided to accept roles in the West Wing over the advice of almost everyone they knew. It was a joint decision by the couple, and, in some sense, a joint job," Wolff wrote. "Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she’d be the one to run for president. The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton ; it would be Ivanka Trump."

Wolff does paint Ivanka in a slightly better, less calculating light elsewhere in Fire and Fury : In another excerpt from the book, he wrote about how the First Daughter has reportedly made a hobby of making fun of her father's signature bird nest-esque hairdo. "[Ivanka] treated her father with a degree of detachment, even irony, going so far as to make fun of his comb-over to others. She often described the mechanics behind it to friends: an absolutely clean pate — a contained island after scalp-reduction ­surgery — surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray. The color, she would point out to comical effect, was from a product called Just for Men — the longer it was left on, the darker it got. Impatience resulted in Trump’s orange-blond hair color."

Although Trump and his team have already attempted to discredit Wolff in advance of his book's January 9 release — "We are investigating numerous false and/or baseless statements that you have made about Mr. Trump," Trump's lawyers reportedly wrote in a cease and desist letter to Wolff, according to ABC News — you've got to admit that that last part, at least, sounds neither false nor baseless.

Related: Ivanka Trump Quotes Are Strangely Perfect as a Lana Del Rey Song