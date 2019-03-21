Jada Pinkett Smith is something of a hairstyle chameleon. It seems like every other week she's sporting a new cut and color : She's had pixie cuts, perms, braids, and sleek, waist-length 'dos, ranging in shades from her natural dark brown to the palest shade of bleached blonde. Lately, Pinkett Smith has been wearing her hair in a close-cropped pixie cut with shaved sides and a perfectly coiffed top in a caramel-colored, light brown shade, but this week, the Red Table Talk host showed off a new micro-makeover.

Pinkett Smith debuted her latest look in a selfie she posted on Instagram on Wednesday. Though she's still sporting the same mohawk-style pixie with shaved sides and a pile of curls on top, it's now a bright, buttery blonde. The dye job calls to mind that of her eldest child, son Jaden Smith , or, as she pointed out in the caption of her photo, the style she regularly wore throughout the '90s. "When that Sandy blonde drip you use to rock in the 90's still goes hard," she wrote.

One of the last times the world saw Pinkett go this blonde and this short was in 1995, when she dyed her curls platinum and chopped them into the shortest possible pixie cut, a style she sported to the premiere of Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight that year.

Last year, Pinkett Smith explained during an episode of Red Table Talk why she's stuck to shorter hairstyles in recent years. After suddenly experiencing major hair loss, "I was literally shaking with fear," she said. "That's why I cut my hair and continued to cut it." Since then, despite undergoing countless tests, Pinkett Smith said her only guesses as to the cause of her hair loss are either stress or aging, but she's still maintaining a healthy perspective about the condition. "The higher power takes so much from people...and, by golly, if the higher power wants to take your hair—that's it?" she said.

