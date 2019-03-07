When Jada Pinkett Smith brought Jordyn Woods onto her talk show Red Table Talk , their buzzy interview could have played out in a number of ways. Clearly, though, that decision paid off, because, aside from allowing Woods the space to tell her side of what happened between her and Khloé Kardashian's former partner Tristan Thompson in a much-needed judgment-free zone, it also set a new record. Well, not just one but two.

In the first 24 hours of the episode being posted to Facebook Watch, it was seen by 7.5 million Facebook accounts (measured by at least 60 seconds of watching). That number is separate from the public views counter, which begins at the three seconds mark, as Variety notes. Additionally, within the first week of its debut, Woods' interview with Pinkett Smith had 285,000 social and press mentions, which was another new bar for Facebook Watch. If anyone can make Facebook Watch relevant, it's apparently Woods and Pinkett Smith.

While the Kardashians are no doubt waiting for their own show to show their side of events, which a recent trailer hinted at, Woods' interview came at a time when none of the involved parties had officially detailed the happenings of the night she ended up partying with Thompson. As Woods told Pinkett Smith of the event, “On the way out, he did kiss me.” She also added that she didn't immediately tell Kardashian, and initially said of Thompson's behavior “he was chill,” because she “knew how much turmoil was going on” and “didn't want to throw more fuel on the fire.” “I know I’m not the reason that Tristan and Khloé are not together,” Woods said.

The interview became a larger talking point than just what happened between Woods and Thompson, though, sparked in part by Pinkett Smith's takeaway of how the entire situation played out, behind closed doors and on social media: "Well, you know what they say: Black women can be the most disregarded and disrespected creatures on Earth," she said.

Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith, who own the production company behind Red Table Talk , Westbrook Studios, along with Miguel Melendez, will soon be giving people another reason to tune into Face Watch: They're developing another show dubbed “Will Smith’s Bucket List,” where he goes around the world to cross off items from it. Will that bring as many eyeballs as Woods and Pinkett Smith together? Only time will tell.