It's been nearly two weeks since Jordyn Woods's fling with Khloé Kardashian's on-again, off-again partner Tristan Thompson was exposed and, now, the new mom is beginning to publicly address it. In the new trailer for the 16th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians , she is heard telling someone on the phone that Thompson "demolished a relationship."

While it's unclear whether or not Kardashian is speaking to Woods or Thompson, she says, “Your one stupid weekend, just demolished a relationship. It’s really hard to regain trust.” The sentiment could obviously apply to either people involved, but for one reason it seems more likely that it's Thompson: After the Kardashians found out about the affair between Woods and Thompson, they reportedly refused to take Kylie Jenner's BFF's phone calls. “Jordyn has been reaching out to Khloé and Kylie trying to make amends because she realized what she did was wrong,” a source told Page Six at the time. “She feels bad that she betrayed people who were there for her more than her mother has.”

Kardashian has reportedly been avoiding Woods over the past two weeks, but that may be harder to do once Woods gives her first public appearance since the incident. Woods already taped an upcoming episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk , where she is rumored to be apologizing to Kardashian. Apparently, in the episode, which drops Friday, Woods will be taking full responsibility for her actions, which she initially allegedly defended as drunk behavior. On Red Table Talk , though, Woods reveals that she was actually sober when she made out with Thompson, per TMZ .

This approach is probably the best one Woods can take to get back into the Kardashian's inner circle (and Jenner's guest house, where she was living before her friend kicked her out post-affair). As another source recently came out to say that "if Woods admitted her wrongdoing and apologized for publicly humiliating Khloé and the family, it would help alleviate the damage," according to The Blast. Part of the problem, apparently, is that Woods hasn't taken full responsibility for her actions in Khloé's mind. Instead, she's said that Thompson “made the move.” “Just say I’m sorry and I was wrong,” the source advised.

Technically, Woods's first statement addressed the fact that Jenner had kicked her out of Kylie's home. “I guess my name is Jordyn Woods because i’m living in the woods now, thanks @kyliejenner,” read a tweet that was posted to her account. (Her rep was unable to confirm or deny that Woods actually tweeted it, to Page Six .)

As for Kardashian's statements, so far they've mostly consisted of micro-aggression on social media, where she's posted cryptic quotes and 'liked' tweets that said things like, “She slept with Khloé’s baby daddy, and they havent even publicly said ONE bad thing about her, just unfollowed her, so how is that the Kardashians fault. Jordyn smeared her OWN name!” You can bet that when she does, though, it will be on her own terms on Keeping Up With the Kardashians .