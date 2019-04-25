The fate of James Bond in the upcoming Bond 25 film has finally been sealed.

The official James Bond Twitter account held a livestream announcement today, featuring director Cary Fukunaga , producer Barbara Broccoli and James Bond himself (Daniel Craig ) in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, the same location prominently featured in the first Bond film, Dr. No , when Ursula Andress emerged out of the water on the beach to surprise Sean Connery.

The producers and director revealed that at the beginning of Bond 25 , 007 is not on active duty. He's doing what most people do when they're hiding out in Jamaica: just trying to have a relaxing vacation.

That holiday will be ruined, however, when an unnamed villain portrayed by Rami Malek shows up.

Some classic Bond roles will be reprised, such as Ben Whishaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ralph Fiennes as M, and Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter. Captain Marvel 's Lashana Lynch will join the cast, as will Aladdin 's Billy Magnussen and Blade Runner 2049 's Ana De Armas . Your favorite French Bond girl, Léa Seydoux , will also return as Dr. Madeleine Swann.

Bond 25 will mark Craig's fifth (and possibly final) time playing 007. While we're all recovering from the whiplash we've received from every major Hollywood star commenting on whether or not the next Bond to follow Craig should be played by a woman , Fukunaga told the cast that "Daniel is my favorite Bond." And perhaps he should be the favorite, considering he requested Phoebe Waller-Bridge join the pre-production stages for the still-untitled film to punch up the script.

Malek, who is wrapping up his final season of Mr. Robot in New York, couldn't make it to Jamaica for the live stream, but he did send his cast mates a video that almost rivals that other viral Twitter video of his in creepiness. "I am very much looking forward to joining the whole cast and crew. I will be making sure Mr Bond doesn't have an easy ride on this," he deadpanned to the camera, proving he already has that Bond villain look down pat.

