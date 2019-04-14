The cult of Phoebe Waller-Bridge continues to grow, after Indiewire reported that the Fleabag scribe has been hired to touch up the script for the next James Bond film. To take matters more intriguing, it was James Bond himself, Daniel Craig , who specifically requested Waller-Bridge’s deft touch.

The Guardian reports that Craig felt that the script, which was written by Scott Z. Burns, Neal Purvis, and Robert Wade, was in need of some “polishing,” and he felt that Killing Eve creator's “humor” and “offbeat style of writing” made her the best candidate for the job. The film will be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, and is rumored to be Craig’s last outing as 007.

Waller-Bridge first rose to prominence thanks to the success of the aforementioned Fleabag. But her profile went nuclear after the first season of Killing Eve became a pop culture phenomenon. Waller-Bridge created the show about the cat-and-mouse relationship between a fledgling spy and an offbeat assassin. The second season of Killing Eve is currently unfolding on BBC America, while the season two of Fleabag is will debut on Amazon Prime on May 7.

Bond 25 won’t be Waller-Bridge’s first foray into big-budget Hollywood filmmaking. Last year, she starred as a smart aleck android in Solo: A Star Wars Story . She’s also in the midst of creating a show called Run for HBO, which revolves around “ex-lovers who made a pact 15 years ago that if they ever needed to escape life, they could send each other a simple text message — "RUN" — and impulsively disappear together,” The Hollywood Reporter reports . It will star Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson, with Waller-Bridge also set to appear.

