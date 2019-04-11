A lot has happened to Phoebe Waller-Bridge since the last episode of Fleabag , her star making vehicle, aired back in August 2016. She created and ran Killing Eve , she joined the Star Wars cinematic universe as L3-37, starred in a Winnie the Pooh movie, snagged an HBO pilot , and brought the one-woman show Fleabag is based on to New York City. (Not the mention the activities of the rest of the cast—Olivia Colman won an Oscar in that time). Though, from the looks of Fleabag 's freshly arrived season 2 trailer, it doesn't seem like Fleabag herself has accomplished nearly as much. But she's at least trying now. She's trying to have healthier relationships with her family. She's trying to curb her sexual urges. She's trying to, maybe, find God? At least in her own way.

"I read your book," Fleabag says to a priest with the casualness of a New York social swan who just ran into a young hotshot poet at a restaurant opening. Except, of course, the book in question happens to be the Bible.

In addition to Waller-Bridge and Colman, Hugh Skinner ( Mamma Mia 2 castmate and Britain's favorite Prince Williams impersonator ), Sian Clifford, and Jenny Rainsford return. Kristin Scott Thomas and Fiona Shaw (who we all now know quite well as Carolyn Martens on Killing Eve ) pop up throughout the series.

The series is set to debut on Amazon Prime (where the first series also resides) on May 7, though it's already aired (to rousing reviews) in Britain. Waller-Bridges has also proclaimed that this will be the final season as Fleabag's story ties up nicely. Which is somewhat disappointing, but par for the course where British sitcoms are concerned.

That also means we can't be entirely sure when we'll see Waller-Bridge on screen again. She never wrote herself a role in Killing Eve , and that appears to be true for her HBO project Run as well (that stars Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson, amongst others). Hmm, maybe she'll someday find time to give us another season of her other sitcom, Netflix's Crashing .

Related: Are You Okay, Phoebe Waller-Bridge?