With Christmas just two weeks away, the ever-jolly James Corden brought the holiday spirit to The Late Late Show with a new " Carpool Karaoke " segment featuring some familiar faces. In a star-studded segment—including guests from the past year's car singalongs—they belt out "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town," during which fellow Brit Harry Styles proved you don't need mistletoe to put the X in X-Mas. During the segment, the former One Direction singer and Dunkirk star plants a kiss on the late night host's lips. Naughty and nice.

The clip begins with Corden and band leader Reggie Watts driving (in festive sweaters, of course) to work, and deciding to crank the holiday tunes before going to previously taped segments with all of the big "Carpool Karaoke" guests of 2017. Of that list is Fifth Harmony, Pink, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Foo Fighters, Bruno Mars, Miley Cyrus , and, of course, Shania Twain fan , Harry Styles.

As their ride ends, Styles and Corden lean in for a brief but tender kiss, after which Corden remarks, "I did not expect that for Christmas." Hollywood, take note, this is the Love, Actually sequel that people want. (Or maybe it's the prequel to the Bill Nighy bit about the rockstar and his manager?)

Finally, Corden wishes the audience a happy Christmas and Reggie Watts adds, "To all a great night." Surely, we're all going to have a great night, with visions of sugar plums and kissing Harry Styles dancing in our heads. That would be the greatest Christmas gift of all.

