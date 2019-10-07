Kate Middleton’s younger brother James Middleton has announced his engagement to French financial analyst Alizee Thevenet. Middleton broke the big news on his excellent Instagram , sharing a photo of the couple on vacation in the Lake District in Northwest England with Thevenet displaying her sapphire and diamond ring. “She said OUI,” wrote Middleton. “Our secret is out but we couldn’t be happier to share the news.”

The Daily Mail was the first to report on the engagement, writing that the couple have moved in together in West London. According to the Mail , they met last year at the South Kensington Club in London through Middleton’s beloved cocker spaniel, Ella (who he once brought as a date to the GQ Man of the Year Awards). According to a source, Thevenet said hello to the dog, and the two began talking. “After Alizee went back to her table, James asked the waiter to give her a note saying: ‘I never normally do this, but would you like to go for a drink with me?,’” said the source. “He also picked up their tab. A few weeks later, they went out for a drink together.”

“It wasn’t until after they’d met for a drink that Alizee realised who he was — one of her friends had to tell her,” the source added. “They met thanks to Ella.”

Loading View on Instagram

Middleton also reportedly shared a montage of photos of the couple on his Instagram story, along with a video of them kissing under water, but it has since been deleted. His personalized greeting card company Boomf also shared a congratulations post. His four other dogs have yet to comment.

Loading View on Instagram

The Mail also spoke with Thevenet’s father, Jean-Gabriel Thevenet, who said that his daughter is “deliriously happy” with Middleton.