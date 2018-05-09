As far as aging gracefully goes, there's few role models better than Jane Fonda . The Oscar-winning actress, currently making the world a funnier place on Netflix 's Grace and Frankie , has always embraced her age, famously saying , "You could not pay me to be young again." In the past Fonda has attributed her zealous for life past her 40s to sex — telling Shape “I owe 30 percent to my genes [and] 30 percent to good sex" — but, now, at 80 years old, Fonda has moved on.

Like, completely. The former model and fitness guru has shared that she has taken herself off the dating market for good. “I’m not dating anymore, but I did up until a couple of years ago,” she told Extra . “I’m 80. I’ve closed up shop down there.”

The last update Fonda gave on her love life was in December, ahead of her 80th birthday, when she told Vanity Fair that “I’m single, which makes me very happy.” The comment came in the wake of her split from record producer Richard Perry, who she dated for almost a decade. At the time, Perry categorized their separation not as a breakup but as "a shift in the direction of our lives," as E! reported. "I hate to say the romantic relationship is over," he said. "We're definitely extremely good friends. We do things together. We care about each other a great deal and as far as romantic relationships, that's temporarily been put on the back burner because she, as you probably know, has rededicated herself to activism. We definitely have a great deal of love for each other."

Fonda confirmed the same prior to their parting, telling The Sun , "At 74, I've never had such a fulfilling sex life. The only thing I have never known is true intimacy with a man... I absolutely want to discover that before dying. It has happened with Richard, I feel totally secure with him. Often, when we make love, I see him as he was 30 years ago."

Honestly, though, who can blame Fonda for wanting to be single for the remainder of her life. After all, the world's previously oldest woman, who reached 116 years old, said she did so by never being "bothered with men."

