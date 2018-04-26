After enduring many years of speculation about her sexuality — most recently thanks to a music video that celebrates "creation, self-love, sexuality, and pussy power!" featuring her rumored girlfriend Tessa Thompson — Janelle Monáe is coming out on her own terms.

In a revealing new interview with Rolling Stone , Monáe confirmed that she personally identifies with tenets of both pansexuality and bisexuality. "Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women — I consider myself to be a free-ass motherf*cker," she told the magazine. While she initially believed this line of thinking meant she was bisexual, "later I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.' I'm open to learning more about who I am."

Pinterest Janelle Monáe in W Magazine Volume 2. Photo by Collier Schorr. Starring Janelle Monae; Directed by Jordan Peele; Photographs by Collier Schorr; Styled by Sara Moonves;

For privacy reasons, she demurred on saying who she's dated in the past or who she's dating currently. But she did share the genesis behind her androgynous, robotic-heavy public persona, which was created as somewhat of a defense mechanism to prevent people from looking too much into her private life. In fact, she believe she needed this persona as a black woman in the industry: "It had to do with the fear of being judged. All I saw was that I was supposed to look a certain way coming into this industry, and I felt like I [didn't] look like a stereotypical black female artist."

By publicly identifying herself as a queer black woman, Monáe knows she's in a unique position to speak to minority communities who don't easily have access to role models like herself. And with her new album, Dirty Computer , she hopes that spirit will shine through. “I want young girls, young boys, nonbinary, gay, straight, queer people who are having a hard time dealing with their sexuality, dealing with feeling ostracized or bullied for just being their unique selves, to know that I see you," she explained. "This album is for you. Be proud."