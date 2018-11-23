Jen Atkin is the woman behind some of the world's most famous heads of hair: Kendall Jenner , Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber and Rosie Huntington-Whitely, amongst others. She's also behind one of the Internet's most beloved haircare lines, OUAI, which has recently branched out into fragrances , with four individual scents named after Atkin's favorite places: North Bondi, Melrose Place, Rue St. Honoré, and Mercer Street. With the new launch under her belt, Atkin took the time to break down her own beauty routine, her ideal spa day, and the biggest beauty regret that she'll never live down.

What are your favorite go-to beauty products?

Dr. Dennis Gross Peel Pads every day and Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil at night. My daytime oil is MARA oil. I love the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask because it rehydrates my skin to another level and I am obsessed. I apply it on planes and on days where I need to look alive, and it removes any puffiness and gives me the hydration I need.

I use the KNC eye masks at night to help reduce any puffiness and any fine lines since it’s infused with all-natural retinol. I also swear by Dr. Ourian Epione Firm and Fade, which has hydrocortisone in it and made it so I don’t get breakouts, plus it helped with my melasma a lot. I also love the coconut oil by KOPARI. It’s helping me deal with dry, winter skin.

What was your favorite scent growing up?

I grew up in Hawaii and love the smell of gardenia, white lily and plumeria. OUAI was very inspired by those scents.

What made you decide to launch OUAI fragrances?

When we created the brand, there weren’t many hair products in the market without fruity/bubblegum or outdated scents. We wanted our fragrances to smell modern and fresh. It’s funny how now, we've ended up being known for our scents. There’s been an overwhelming demand on social for us (from our community) to create eau de parfums using the scents in our products, so it was a natural next category for us. We launched a set of 3 rollerball fragrances last year and they sold out in less than two days. Now that people have had the chance to try them out, we’ve been able to get great feedback before committing to full size.

When you wake up in the morning, what is the first thing you do?

I wash with Ayurvedic Orange Blossom.

Who is your beauty icon?

Sade.

What is the best bit of beauty advice you’ve ever received?

I bought an ice roller for $11 that I saw on Geri Hirsch’s Instagram and put in the refrigerator because it adds to the cooling and de-puffing effect.

What is the best beauty trick you have picked up on set?

Filling in your hairline with Anastasia Brow Palette to make hair photograph fuller.

Loading View on Instagram

What is your favorite shade of lipstick?

Camila Coelho collaboration with Lancôme in Copacabana, Koko Kollection by Kylie Cosmetics in Doll, NARS in Niagara, and HUDA BEAUTY in Gossip Gurl.

What is one beauty item you recommend everyone buy?

Dyson Airwrap Styler ; this styler is engineered for multiple hair types and styles, featuring Coanda air styling and propelled by the Dyson digital motor so users can curl, wave, smooth, and dry with no extreme heat.

What is your go-to beauty look for a night out?

Kevyn Aucoin foundation, Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel and Brow Wiz, Chantecaille mascara, NARS Red Square, and ABLE eyeliner.

What is your ideal spa day, and where?

A massage at Spa Montage or The NOW.

What is the biggest skincare rule you abide by?

Wash your face day and night. Wear Supergoop! SPF and stay out of the sun.

What is one treatment you’re afraid to try?

PRP [platelet-rich plasma injections].

Loading View on Instagram

What is your biggest beauty splurge?

Anything La Mer. I love the face cream and all of their products have this amazing Miracle Broth. It’s worth every penny.

Favorite form of self-care?

Staying balanced by getting enough sleep. I love using the Sleep Pillow app to have white noise to chill out to. OR a day off spent at home with my husband.

Worst beauty trend that you’ve participated in?

I used to have short hair and a bright blue highlight in the bang. There are no photos of it.