For those of us dreaming of seeing a woman running the show in the White House, Netflix is here to grant your wish—two times over. The streaming giant is producing an original film, titled First Ladies , written by comedian Tig Notaro and her wife, Stephanie Allynne, Deadline reported on Friday.

In the movie, Notaro will play the wife of the first woman president of the United States, played by none other than Jennifer Aniston . Aniston and Notaro's characters will be named Beverly and Kasey Nicholson. Not much is known about the plot as of yet, but the broad strokes seem to fit right in with Notaro's penchant to mix camp with dry, deadpan humor, especially about serious topics.

Notaro's Amazon original show One Mississippi , loosely based on real events from her life including her cancer diagnosis and the sudden death of her mother, lasted for two seasons before being cancelled. The dark comedy quickly garnered a cult following and the praise of critics; season two of the series has a coveted 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes . This will be the first project Notaro has embarked on following her professional split from Louis C.K. , who was an executive producer on One Mississippi , after allegations of sexual misconduct were made against C.K. last year.

The movie will also be Notaro's first original scripted project with Netflix, following a 2015 original documentary with the online network titled Tig . Notaro's newest stand-up special, titled Happy to Be Here , will be available on Netflix on May 22.

Aniston, incidentally, is taking a bold jump in to the streaming melee as of late. She's also connected to another Netflix movie, Murder Mystery alongside Adam Sandler. Though, her most anticipated upcoming project is for another streaming service that doesn't yet exist. In her return to episodic television, she'll team with Reese Witherspoon for a show about rivalries that develop in the cutthroat world of morning television. The pair will reportedly make more than $1 million an episode each, and the show already has a two season commitment from Apple. Though, it's still unclear what, exactly, Apple's online television service will be.

In any event, no word yet on when First Ladies will hit Netflix, but the opportunity to see a same-sex power couple running the country will certainly be highly anticipated. When you think about the fact that a former reality-TV star is commander in chief and a Sex in the City star has a viable shot at the New York governor's office , President Jennifer Aniston doesn't sound that far-fetched after all.

