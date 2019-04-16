After a year-long, self-imposed hiatus, Jennifer Lawrence has just signed on to do a new film. Instead of following up Joy, Mother!, and Red Sparrow with a major studio production, though, she's quietly returning to her indie roots. Lawrence is teaming up with A24, everyone's favorite indie distributor of the moment, on a film that's so secret, the title hasn't even been announced.

What we do know about her next film, though, is that it will be the first feature-length movie from the Broadway director Lila Neugebauer. While her main terrain is theater, Neugebauer has directed for the camera before: she helmed an episode of the Duplass Brothers' Room 104 , as Deadline notes. Meanwhile, the script is being handled by Elizabeth Sanders, who will also be making her motion picture debut. It's notable that Lawrence is using her star power to help usher in two creative talents into cinema.

While there is no more info out there about the premise of the film or what attracted Lawrence to the role, expect paparazzi photos of her on set to begin rolling in after production kicks off in New Orleans this June.

When Lawrence last spoke about the status of her acting career, back in February 2018, she revealed that she would be taking some time off before diving into her follow-up to Red Sparrow. "I think I’m just taking a little break," she told Entertainment Tonight, adding that she was focused instead on "trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level." At the time, Lawrence had already filmed her appearance as Mystique in the upcoming Dark Phoenix.

Outside of this new film for A24, Lawrence has also been pegged to an upcoming movie by Vice and The Big Short director Adam McKay about the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes. Even though Holmes became more well-known with the recent release of HBO's documentary The Inventor, Lawrence actually signed on to portray the odd-voiced alleged scammer back in 2016. With these two projects, get ready to see a lot more of Lawrence in the upcoming months.

