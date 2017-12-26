Kentucky native Jennifer Lawrence has made a holiday tradition of visiting the local children’s hospital in her hometown of Louisville. This year, it was on Christmas Eve, and like she has in the past, she posed for photographs with children who are forced to spend the holiday season inside a hospital—in this case, Norton’s Children’s Hospital.

“Jennifer Lawrence visits with one of many families at the children’s hospital today!” shared the hospital in an Instagram post on Sunday. The picture shows Lawrence smiling as she poses with a child holding a baby, while another child lay in a bed in the background.

Loading View on Instagram

In another post, the hospital shares: “Louisville's own Jennifer Lawrence stopped by Norton Children's Hospital today to visit with patients, families, and staff. This visit has become a tradition for Lawrence each Christmas. Thank you, Jennifer! You sure do bring a smile to all! ❤❤❤”

The Oscar winner has been stopping by the hospital every year since 2013, notes E! , and last year, she donated $2 million towards the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, a place for families to spend time while their children are given heart transplants.

“I'm excited to announce we will be establishing the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Kosair Children's Hospital,” the 27-year-old actress shared in the hospital's YouTube account. Kosair Children's Hospital was the name of the hospital at the time. “As part of my effort to help these children and caregivers, I challenge the entire community to get behind this cause and help match my gift by raising an additional $2 million to support all of these brave and inspiring children."

Just a couple of days ago, Lawrence made news for gifting BFF Kris Jenner a toy Porsche, after Jenner had mentioned wanting a (lifesize) one for Christmas.

“My BFF #Jenniferlawrence asked me what i wanted for Christmas and of course I said a Porsche, DUH. My girl didn’t disappoint,” Jenner wrote on Twitter. "Thank you Jen I love you!!!"

Watch: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Her Cinematic Crush