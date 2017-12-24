Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has been pretty clear that she loves all things Kardashian.

"The Kardashians are more comforting to me, I think," she said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight . "I've been watching them for 11 years, so I grew up with them, and I know all of them personally. The Housewives, they go in and out. They're fighting all the time. There's something more comforting about the Kardashians."

Kim Kardashian freaked out— "OMG is this real?!" she wrote on Snapchat —and thus, a high-profile best-friendship was born, complete with one very drunken night in which Lawrence wound up drunk and naked in Kris Jenner's closet . Since then, Lawrence has even appeared on Jimmy Kimmel to guest-interview Kim Kardashian —a moment that quickly went viral.

It turns out, Lawrence is also BFFs with Kardashian matriarch and momager Kris Jenner . And even proved it by getting her the ultimate Christmas gift. Now, it must be pretty hard to figure out what to get the family that pretty much literally has everything (and what they don't have they can create a line of in about two seconds), but Lawrence managed to do it. This season, she appeared to gift Jenner her No. 1 item on her Christmas wish list: a Porsche.

Jenner, of course, posted about the gift on Instagram. "My BFF #Jenniferlawrence asked me what i wanted for Christmas and of course I said a Porsche, DUH. My girl didn’t disappoint. Thank you Jen I love you!!! #bffsforever #christmassurprise #jlaw #soexcited" she wrote.

But, of course, this is Jennifer Lawrence, Hollywood's resident jokester, so instead of a full-sized, very operational vehicle, Jenner got what looks like a Saint West-sized mini-Porsche. LOL.