“I thought about the road trip between L.A. and Las Vegas,” said Jeremy Scott at the Moschino Resort and Men’s Spring/Summer 2018 after party, held on the rooftop of The Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood.

“All that Americana, so rich and gorgeous—pin-up girls, hot rods, Route 66, that Vegas vibe, neon signs" he continued. "I miss that optimism that’s part of America, especially right now with so much negativity from the top. I thought it was important for us to remember why we love America.”

Moments before, Kaia Gerber and older brother Presley, who had just walked in the show a year after making his runway debut in Scott's runway , took turns warmly embracing the designer.

Pinterest Model Slick Woods getting ready backstage before the presentation of Moschino's spring/summer 2017 resort collection. Kevin Mazur

“To see him doing it again with even more confidence is amazing,” Gerber had said of her brother hours earlier, post-show inside Milk Studios. “I used to give him lessons but now I feel like pretty soon he’s gonna give me some pointers. He looked so good, and he did so good.”

It was a stampede of VIPs being ushered backstage— Kate Beckinsale , Tracee Ellis Ross , Joe Jonas, Serayah McNeill, Dita Von Teese, Vanessa Hudgens, Liberty Ross with daughter Skylar, Olivia Holt and Fergie, who made a head-turning entrance as she took her front row seat seconds before the show began.

“We’re all going on a road trip to Vegas,” she exclaimed, as she was being led to Scott. “And we’re having a lot of fun on the way.”

Pinterest Moschino creative director, Jeremy Scott, backstage with models before the presentation of Moschino's spring/summer 2018 resort collection. Kevin Mazur

“Trash chic,” she continued, showing off her Moschino bag, which had the two words written boldly across. “A Jeremy Scott show, a Moschino show is always about fun.” She paused and took a look around, coquettishly. “And you never know who you’ll run into.”

Keeping a low profile nearby was breakout actress Sasha Lane .

“I loved the show,” she said. “It had such a cool vibe. And I love seeing my friends walk the runway.”

Lane was in good spirits, shouting praises as she filmed her model friends strutting down the runway.

Walking out to Elvis Presley's “Viva Las Vegas” with bright, neon signs as a backdrop, the model clan included the recently married Miranda Kerr , Hailey Baldwin and Stella Maxwell, who showed up at the after party with girlfriend Kristen Stewart .

Pinterest Hailey Baldwin getting ready backstage before the presentation of Moschino's spring/summer 2018 resort collection in Hollywood. Kevin Mazur

“They’re both so hot, I can’t take it,” said a passerby. The night’s attention had suddenly centered on the two.

“This is crazy,” remarked Westworld ’s Angela Sarafyan. “It’s beautiful,” she added, admiring the rooftop’s city view. The actress was a month away from filming the anticipated second season of the HBO show.

Pinterest Models walk the runway during the Moschino spring/summer 2018 resort collection in Hollywood. Neilson Barnard

“It was like walking into a fantasy,” she said of Moschino’s latest collection. “It felt like the beginning of a new era. It’s about seizing the moment and living in the now. It was like going on a ride in Disneyland.”

Pinterest Model Joan Smalls walks the runway during the presentation of Moschino's spring/summer 2018 collection in Hollywood. Frazer Harrison

Befitting of a journey from L.A. to Vegas, and the characters one might meet along the way, the collection featured studded leather jackets, hot rod flame details, prairie dresses and denim throughout. It was also an ode to Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, as part of a capsule in support of the (RED) charity, and Betty Boop.

“She’s an original,” said Scott before disappearing into the dance floor. “The original pi-nup girl.”

