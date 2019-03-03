John Mulaney is the theater geek's dream comedian. His and Nick Kroll's show Oh, Hello not only ran on Broadway, it featured beloved stage personalities and guests and was a perfect send-up of a certain kind brand of Upper West Side theater patron. In the most recent episode of Documentary Now! , Mulaney played the Sondheim-esque composter of the musical Co-Op as the show spoofed the cast recording of Company . And this weekend, hosting Saturday Night Live for the second time in under a year, Mulaney gave audiences a spiritual sequel to last April's Les Mis -in-a-fish-tank sketch "Diner Lobster." It's called "Bodega Bathroom" and it's incredible.

In the sketch, Pete Davidson and Chris Redd ask a bodega owner (Mulaney) for the key to the bathroom, which he gives them (attached to a cement block) before pointing them toward the Bodega Cat. The Bodega Cat (Kenan Thompson) takes them into the world of the bodega bathroom, where cats sing, roaches dance, and toilets need to be fed. There are also Oompa Loompas and Kate McKinnon as a Virgin Mary candle.

"Bodega Bathroom" runs through a number of Broadway's greatest hits. Let's see if we recognized them all: "Pure Imagination," "Oompa Loompa" and "The Candy Man Can" from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory , "Feed Me" from Little Shop Of Horrors , "Memory" from Cats , and "Seasons Of Love" from Rent . Watch the mash-up medley here, and always pee before you leave the house:

And while we're here, should we just take another look at that Documentary Now! episode? Maybe just one quick song? Because Richard Kind can do no wrong? And poor Mulaney looks so sick of his own songs and it's only the first take? Yes, yes, let's watch it right now:

Related: Timothée Chalamet and John Mulaney Are "Feuding" Over Their Height