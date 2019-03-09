Now that Jordyn Woods has spent her court-mandated time in Kardashian exile , she and Kylie Jenner, at least, are making overtures at reconciliation. That’s judging by a couple micro-interactions on Instagram and, reportedly, even a real-life breakfast date in Los Angeles, all hinting that perhaps, the Kardashian-Jenners are prepared to recognize what was painfully obvious from the outside (and even to Lena Dunham ): that Jordyn Woods had been portrayed as the home-wrecking villain to such an extent that the actual cheater, Tristan Thompson, had virtually been cut out from the narrative altogether.

Let’s start from the top: On Friday, Jordyn Woods returned to Instagram after a nearly three-week-long hiatus since her last post, on Feb. 18, and a week after her blockbuster Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith. She posted a photo of a freshly cropped haircut, captioned, “If you’re reading this.. it means God has given you another day to wake up and be grateful & better than you were yesterday.” Subtle! There was also some murmur that Woods had liked, and then unliked, a photo Jenner had posted to Instagram, but who among us has not accidentally double-tapped?

Loading View on Instagram

Later the same day, People reported that Jenner and Woods, who had lived at the Jenner compound (where the two women co-owned a puppy they’d recently adopted; it turns out, the dog still lives with Jenner) before she was unceremoniously ousted when the cheating scandal broke, were “working on rebuilding their friendship.”

“Their friendship is not 100 percent over,” an anonymous source told the magazine, adding that they hadn’t spent time together in real life, but they were texting, and some of Woods’s belongings remained at Jenner’s home. “It’s still a tricky situation for Kylie.”

Then, a shift: They did meet in person, according to a witness who told E! that the two grabbed breakfast at Pedalers Fork, a bike-themed New American restaurant in Calabasas, on Saturday morning. “It seemed very casual,” the witness, who may or may not be another Kardashian hiding in the bushes, reported. Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods, maybe doing okay.