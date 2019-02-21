As any friend of the Kardashians—say, for example, Jordyn Woods —would know, there's one surefire way to tell if you are indeed still friends: Check to see if Kim, Khloé, or practically any other core family member has unfollowed you on Instagram. It's their go-to move for acknowledging yet avoiding getting explicit about their seemingly endless supply of feuds and drama. Of course, not many do find themselves in that privileged position: Kim Kardashian, for one, may have a whopping 128 million followers, but she only follows 120 accounts in return, a significant number of which are members of her inner circle.

But unfortunately for her and the rest of the fam, that circle has developed a reputation for having quite the turnover rate. This week, none other than Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods became the latest to get the unfollowing treatment, following speculation of her involvement in Tristan Thompson's latest cheating scandal . Hers is a particularly egregious example, though not all have been suspected of such malice: it's hard to imagine that Kim's formerly beloved bodyguard , Pascal Duvier, intentionally neglected to intervene when Kim was held at gunpoint during a robbery in Paris in late 2017, for example.

But this is, after all, the Kardashians, meaning there's also been no shortage of drawn-out drama surrounding their many excommunications. See for yourself, here.

Paris Hilton

Pinterest Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian at T-Mobile's launch of the Sidekick 3 in Los Angeles, June 2006. Chris Polk/Getty Images

The origin story of all of the Kardashian-Jenner insider drama dates back to Kim Kardashian's tenure as Paris Hilton 's assistant (or at very least closet cleaner ). By the time 2008 rolled around, though, their friendship, which began in their youth, had clearly soured: While she later apologized and insisted that "Kim's hot," Hilton publicly stated that she "would not want Kim's butt—it's gross … It reminds me of cottage cheese inside a big trash bag." (Their drama was widely assumed to have risen from Kim's own rise in the public eye.)

These days, though, that's all in the past: Last year, Hilton appeared in a Yeezy campaign dressed head to toe in Kim Kardashian drag , after saying that she was planning to invite Kim to her (since cancelled ) wedding to Chris Zylka.

Joyce Bonelli

Pinterest Kim Kardashian and Joyce Bonelli. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

After a decade of working with Joyce Bonelli on their red carpet looks, the Kardashians parted ways with the makeup artist last June. The split was reportedly amicable, as evidenced by the praise she continued to Instagram of the family, like a photo in honor of Khloé Kardashian's birthday that she captioned "HOTTEST BIRTHDAY BOOTY ALIVE." Bonelli also later praised the family's work ethic and insisted that they didn't fire her, though she did hint that they did at one point have a "fight"—something that Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé seemed to confirm by unfollowing Bonelli on Instagram. (Among the rumors as to what that fight centered around was Bonelli reportedly attempting to take credit for Kanye West's catchphrase "that shit cray.")

Monica Rose

Pinterest Monica Rose and Khloé Kardashian at the Hollywood Reporter's Beauty Dinner in West Hollywood, November 2015. Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian didn't shy from publicizing the fact that she was feuding with her stylist Monica Rose in April of 2017, even after she ended their relationship. Two months later, she posted several tweets that were widely believed to address their feud, including one that read, "What would you do if you found out a friend was stealing from you?," adding fuel to TMZ 's reports that Rose spent tens of thousands of dollars on designer clothes that she charged to the Kardashians, as well as taking the swag that designers would send to Khloé for herself. (Rose also used to style several other Kardashians—the most notable of which being Kim—plus celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Gigi Hadid.)

A year later, though, Rose got her revenge by taking on a new client : Sofia Richie, who's now dating Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick. (They've warmed up to the 21-year-old, but the Kardashians have never exactly welcomed her into the family.)

Jordyn Woods

Loading View on Instagram

For years, Jordyn Woods was known simply as Kylie Jenner's longtime BFF (and practically her domestic partner in raising her baby, Stormi Webster). This week, however, the headlines about Woods took quite a different turn: Speculation is now rife that she was the nail in the coffin of Khloé Kardashian's relationship with Tristan Thompson, who repeatedly cheated on her with Woods. (Thompson was also accused of cheating on Khloé two years ago—coincidentally enough, at the same time that Khloé was giving birth to their daughter, True Thompson .)

Those involved have yet to confirm the report—at least explicitly. But Khloé seemed to confirm as much via an Instagram comment, and Kim essentially confirmed that Khloé's relationship has ended with Thompson by describing Khloé as a "single mom" in a tweet that she posted on Thursday afternoon, in defense of her sister. Meanwhile, Kim has unfollowed Woods and Thompson on Instagram. This isn't the first time that she's unfollowed the latter—and, just like last time , the move clearly seems meant to send a message.

Related: A Recap of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Latest Breakup