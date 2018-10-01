It's no secret that Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods aren't your average best friends. Jenner did, after all, create a new Kylie Jenner Cosmetics collection in honor of Woods. So it's no surprise that Jenner would treat her best friend to an unforgettable 21st-birthday celebration.

In the past two weeks, there was a birthday dinner, a luncheon, and a bowling party in Los Angeles in honor of Woods's coming of age.

This weekend, there was another party for Woods in Miami celebrating her September 23 birthday with a dinner at Komodo and a five-tiered birthday cake featuring her face. Woods sported a matching bedazzled top and skirt, while Jenner donned a red latex crop top and pants. Before the end of the night, the friends changed into something more comfortable.

The pair and their friends continued the celebration at the club. Their crew went to LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau, which was personalized for Woods's birthday with a birthday greeting written throughout the club. Jenner even sported a branded medallion for the occasion. David Grutman, the man behind both LIV and Komodo and a noted Kardashian friend , captured much of the party on his Instagram.

Woods and Jenner had a lot to celebrate considering they just debuted their Kylie x Jordyn collection on September 21 for Kylie Cosmetics. The duo revealed the news via Instagram with a collection featuring an eye shadow palette, highlighter palette, two lip glosses, and a lipstick. The packaging features illustrations of the best friends, and the product hues feature names that represent their friendship. The eye shadow palette features hues like Wife Life, Loyal, True Love, Peru, Soul Mate, My Heart, Don't Ever Leave Me, Sister, Ride or Die, Marry Me, Wild Love, and Love You B*tch. The highlighter palette includes shades No New Friends, Inseparable, Best Life, and Together Forever. The two lip glosses are called 23 and Partner in Crime.

