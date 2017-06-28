In the age of Facebook "memories" and sepia Instagram filters, nostalgia is not only instantaneous but also manufacturable. And no one knows this better than the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, who have quite literally put a paywall around their collective family memory.

When Kim Kardashian returned to Instagram, for example, she shot a series of family photos and videos (all of which you could see on her app) with what appeared to be a vintage camcorder, giving the illusion that her home life with megastar husband Kanye West was stunningly average. And Kendall Jenner is to thank for the recent revival of 2000s style, à la Paris Hilton .

On Wednesday morning, Kendall and Kylie Jenner also announced that they would be launching a "vintage tee collection" under their namesake brand, Kendall + Kylie . Back in May, the sisters dropped their second, Matrix -inspired collection complete with dad hats and T-shirts bearing their "phone numbers," in case you felt so inclined to leave them a voicemail message. And their latest collection is yet another way to fully immerse yourself in their personal brands, which often include t-shirts of the vintage variety.

In the past year or so, the Kardashian-Jenners have demonstrated a proclivity for wearing vintage t-shirts —many of which are sourced from the vintage store, What Goes Around Comes Around —bearing the names of rock bands like Metallica, Slayer, Pink Floyd, and AC/DC, as well as '90s hip-hop icons like Snoop Dogg, which four-year-old North West wore. This follows Kanye West and Justin Bieber both riffing of punk rock bands for their tour merch , and the revival of concert tees in general. Take Balenciaga, for example, which just showed a controversial Ruff Ryders shirt on the Spring 2018 runway in Paris.

So, as Snoop Dogg's own son will tell you , the vintage moment is happening. And if you're smart, you'll capitalize on it, which is exactly what Kendall and Kylie Jenner are doing with their new collection. However, upon closer inspection, these "vintage" t-shirts that they're offering include screen shots of Instagram posts, which is either very "meta" or very misguided. Or both, depending on who you talk to.

See for yourself when the collection drops June 28th at 10:00 a.m. PST / 1:00 p.m. EST on kendall-kylie.com .

