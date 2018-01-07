Kim and Paris have had their ups and downs, and we don't mean Kim being robbed in Paris, France. Paris Hilton was not only one of Kim Kardashian's closest friends for many years, but PAris also helped her gain attention as her stylist/closet organizer. Though, right when Kardashian's star eclipsed Hilton's, the two had a falling out. Or something along those lines, honestly who can tell? The point is, they used to hang out a lot and now they hang out a lot less.

But Hilton says that "of course" Kim will be invited to her upcoming wedding to Chris Zylka . In a TMZ video , Hilton smiles demurely at the camera while answering the question, seemingly unbothered. She also reveals that she doesn't know whether she's going to have a big or small wedding; she and Chris will be having dinner with her family this week to start planning.

This will be Hilton's first marriage. Kim Kardashian has been married three times: to Dylan Thomas when she was just nineteen (he was abusive and, understandably, she never talks about it), then in a highly publicized, televised ceremony to basketball player Kris Humphries, and in 2014 to Kanye West, her husband and father of their two children (with a third on the way!). Obviously we don't know if Hilton was invited to any of those weddings, but there's no evidence that she attended, and someone like Paris Hilton can probably set her own schedule when she needs to. Hopefully Kardashian chooses to show up to Hilton's nuptials because there truly is nothing more valuable than a long-lasting friendship and also, it would be very entertaining probably. Now if she would also promise to invite Britney Spears, Nicole Richie, and Lindsey Lohan, we truly could have 2005 back!

