Paris Hilton , the original reality star , early aughts fashion icon , and inventor of the selfie , is engaged. The multi-hyphenate revealed to People on Tuesday that her boyfriend, actor Chris Zylka , proposed over the weekend, during the pair's ski trip getaway in Aspen, Colorado.

"I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend," Hilton said. "I have never felt so happy, safe, and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!" She told the outlet that she and Zylka were posing for a photo in the snow when Zylka suddenly got down on one knee and pulled out a huge ring. Pictures from the proposal show Hilton, wearing a black-and-white ski outfit covered in shiny silver stars, grinning from ear to ear while Zylka pops the question.

"I was so excited and surprised! I immediately said yes!" the 36-year-old said, adding that she definitely approves of Zylka's jewelry taste. "The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!"

Hilton posted a few photos from the proposal on Instagram on Tuesday. In the caption, she called Zylka her "best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted." She also posted a very Paris Hilton announcement on Twitter. "I'm engaged That's hot!!!" she wrote.

Hilton and Zylka, 32, reportedly started dating sometime in 2016, before making their love Instagram official in February 2017, when Hilton shared several photos of her and The Leftovers actor, calling him "My #Valentine." Since then, she's shared countless photos with Zylka and sweet messages addressed to him on social media. "Never in a million years did I think I would find someone so completely perfectly for me. Someone who would make me happier than I ever dreamed I could be. Someone that would touch my life so profoundly & give me a whole new reason to breathe," she wrote in a late December post .

"Ever since our first date I knew there was something special about him," Hilton told People of Zylka. "I have never in my life met a man so loyal, dedicated, and loving. I knew right from the start that I wanted to be with him forever." Zylka echoed his fiancée's sentiments. "Paris is the most beautiful and incredible woman both inside and out," he said. "I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together."

