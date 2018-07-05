Showing off your engagement ring on Instagram has practically become a rite of passage. For former Victoria's Secret Angel, that's no different. Model Izabel Goulart took to the social media platform to share the news of her engagement to soccer player Kevin Trapp with her four million+ followers.

She did so with a video that has her ring front and center, sparkling more than a Kirakira filter. Well, almost. The engagement announcement wasn't just thrown together; Goulart and her fiancé, who plays soccer for the club team Paris Saint-Germain, posed on an idyllic spot in Capri as they had a friend pan out from Goulart's ring to the couple holding hands and kissing, soundtracked by Coldplay's "Everglow." "Soon to be Mrs Trapp 🙏❤️💍 When you meet the one who changes your life in every sense then you are sure that he is the right one!," she wrote on Instagram in the caption.

Trapp posted the same video on his account, writing, "I have no words to describe such a magical moment 💍❤️ Te Amo @izabelgoulart My future wife to be!"

Goulart opened up about their relationship recently, telling Matheus Mazzafera, per the Mirror , “Kevin and I make love a lot - four or five times a week" and "if he has played in an important game and his team loses, I can make myself beautiful, have my nails done and wear my best lingerie, and there still won’t be any sex.”

Back in January, the pair gave the world a preview of what they could look like in wedding attire when Trapp shared a photo of their embracing. "We wish you a happy new year full of love 🇩🇪🇧🇷 ," he wrote in the caption of the picture, which finds Goulart in a floor-length white gown.

No doubt the pair's wedding will be just as photogenic. The guest list may even include some of Goulart's model friends. The last time Victoria's Secret Angels graced a wedding was at jewelry designer Lili Claspe's nuptials last fall in Malibu. Bregje Heinen, Jasmine Tookes and Romee Strijd were all in attendance, setting a new bar for wedding guest attire. Soon, Goulart and Trapp's wedding may even raise it.