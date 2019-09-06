It takes someone very brave to follow in Meryl Streep’s footsteps. So kudos to Joan Cusack , who’s on the verge of playing famed American chef Julia Childs for a potential series that would air on the upcoming streaming service HBO Max, Variety reports . Streep, of course, was bold enough to embody the idiosyncratic Childs in the 2009 film Julie & Julia , which earned her one of her many Academy Award nominations.

While the potential series only has a pilot order for now, it’s hard to imagine HBO Max passing on a project that stars one of our greatest living actresses (yes, we said it), playing on of our greatest culinary icons. Not much else is known about the pilot, but the mere thought of watching Cusack filet a sole with the precision of a trained assassin already has us, well, salivating.

And if that doesn’t sound enticing enough, word is that none other than David Hyde Pierce, he of Frasier fame, is also up for leading role.

The news comes just as the streaming wars are heating up. With Disney and Apple both set to debut their streaming services this fall, it’s about to become a lot harder to decide what to watch when you’re at home on a Sunday night, preparing the perfect French omelette. But since this potential Childs show can provide both entertainment and a real cooking lesson, we know that you’ll choose wisely.

Related: The Laundromat Trailer: Meryl Streep Is Here to Teach You About the Panama Papers